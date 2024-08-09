Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

FIVN traded down $11.13 on Friday, hitting $31.34. 10,860,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $79,035,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

