Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $67.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2976592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

