FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.67. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

