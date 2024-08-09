FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 15600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.45% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

