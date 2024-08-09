Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,002,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954,406. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

