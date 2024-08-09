Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

