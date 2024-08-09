Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 175,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.