Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 10,188,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,218,101. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

