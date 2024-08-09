Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Benchmark from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

FWONA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 31,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,108. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 48.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

