Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 8.9 %
FBRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.