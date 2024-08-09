Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

