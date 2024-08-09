Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.130-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13 to $2.19 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 2,974,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.