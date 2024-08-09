Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $5,907,336 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.