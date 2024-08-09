Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 1.7%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 833 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.77). 192,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 363,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.50 ($10.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 752.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 869.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 829.90.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

