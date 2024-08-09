Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 1.7%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 833 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.77). 192,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 363,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.50 ($10.96).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Report on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Trading Down 1.7 %
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.