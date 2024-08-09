Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 0.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32. 6,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 174,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

