FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $0.30 Price Target at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,670. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

