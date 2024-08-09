FY2024 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

