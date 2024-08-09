FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
