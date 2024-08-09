FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 146,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

