FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Issued By Cormark

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PET. Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PET traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,986. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$23.52 and a 52-week high of C$32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

