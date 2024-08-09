FY2025 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.59.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.