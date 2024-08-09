G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

