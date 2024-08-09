Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 1%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. 838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.