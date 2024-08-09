Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 9.6%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

