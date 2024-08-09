Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Price Target Cut to $5.81 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.34 to $5.81 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 909,354 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $11,487,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $10,665,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

