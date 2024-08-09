Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Price Target Cut to $5.81 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.34 to $5.81 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaotu Techedu
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.