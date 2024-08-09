Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

NYSE GATO remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,626. The company has a market cap of $735.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GATO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

