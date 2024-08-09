Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.48

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 56800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

