Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Genasys Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 82,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
