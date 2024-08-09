Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Genasys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 82,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

