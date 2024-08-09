Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 101,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,220. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $156.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

