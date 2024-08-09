Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,096.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

