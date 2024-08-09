Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 1,603,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.77.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $21,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

