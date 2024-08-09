Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $36.36. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 102,874 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,683,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 130.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

