GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

