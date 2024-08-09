Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GERN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,899. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
