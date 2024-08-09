Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,899. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

