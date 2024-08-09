GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.05% of GigaCloud Technology worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 901,905 shares of company stock valued at $30,544,986. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

