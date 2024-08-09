GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $67.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
