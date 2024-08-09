Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 412,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 969,536 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $21,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

