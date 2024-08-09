Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141,709.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 615,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 615,018 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 254,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 140,727 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 464.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 103,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

IJAN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

