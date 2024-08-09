Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.