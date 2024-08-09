Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,793,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGT opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.