GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.54.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
