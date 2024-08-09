GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 337,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

