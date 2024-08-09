GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.4 %

GFS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 543,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,626 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.