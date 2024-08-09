Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 109,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

