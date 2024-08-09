Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GMED traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 298,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

