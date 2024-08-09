Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 555,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

