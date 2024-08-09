GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

GoDaddy stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,071 shares of company stock worth $7,410,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $4,204,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

