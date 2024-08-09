Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

