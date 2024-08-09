Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

