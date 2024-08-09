GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 11.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 173,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,208,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
